First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers later into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More clouds and a damp chill are in store for Friday with some dry time before snow showers develop the afternoon and night.

Slightly colder air will cause temperatures to drop around 30 degrees in the evening so we may get a small accumulation for Friday night.

Most of us will get a coating to an inch. A few towns will get just over an inch closer to Lake Ontario and in the hills. The weekend will feature more clouds with a few morning snow showers Saturday and then quiet weather later in the day and at night.

Sunday will start dry but plan on some light snow developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the snow over the weekend.

