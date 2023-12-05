First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers the next couple days with minor amounts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies Tuesday and chilly with temps in the 30s.

A few snow showers are possible later Tuesday afternoon, especially south of the Thruway. A coating of snow is possible as well. Some snow showers off of Ontario Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a coating to an inch of snow for parts of the region. No big storms but a few slick spots are possible.

One time to watch will be for the morning commute on Thursday as a period of snow is likely with a coating to an inch possible. Amounts will be manageable, but timing may lead to some slower travel to start Thursday.

After that a nice warm-up arrives Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of snowflakes next few days.