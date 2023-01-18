First Alert Weather: Tracking a few systems with a stronger one possible late Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and damp day is ahead with a few light showers and steady temperatures near 40.

Thursday will bring another round of mixed precipitation as the parade of storms will continue to impact our region. A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and rain will arrive around 9 a.m. on Thursday and transition to all rain after midday.

Before the changeover a little slippery travel is possible. Unlike previous mornings, the temperatures will not be starting as cold so not looking at freezing rain but more of sleet, rain, and wet snow combo.

Rain to snow showers on Friday. Saturday looks quiet with just some flurries and lots of clouds. Then another storm will approach later Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday with some snow and or rain with possible accumulations.

Another storm will arrive middle of next week as the active weather pattern continues. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wintry mix.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.