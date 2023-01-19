First Alert Weather: Tracking a little wintry mix for a couple hours on Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Precipitation will slowly overspread the region around 9 a.m. Thursday and fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain with some freezing rain possible in Wayne County.

We’re not anticipating any widespread issues but if you are out and about between 9 a.m. and noon, some slick spots are possible.

The main concern will be some briefly heavier pockets of sleet that may bring some icy conditions. As temperatures continue to rise toward 40 this afternoon just plain rain showers are in the forecast after the lunch hour.

Friday will bring slightly colder air back into the region with snow showers developing and some minor accumulations Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Tracking some snow late Sunday into Monday and another storm threat middle of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on this active weather pattern ahead.

