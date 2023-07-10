First Alert Weather: Tracking a nice Monday and some heat for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The weather dries out Monday as clouds give way to some sunshine and a refreshing, less humid breeze develops from the northwest.

Fair weather is in store for Monday night into most of tomorrow. Tuesday will feature some heat as temperatures jump into the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Most of the day looks dry but an isolated late-day storm is possible for some. Not as hot on Wednesday with temperatures closer to 80 and generally fair weather but need to watch areas south of Rochester for a possible strong storm in the afternoon.

More active weather on Thursday as muggy conditions return with more numerous showers and possible thundery downpours. Need to keep an eye out for any flood concerns. Similar set-up on Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat later in the week and again over the weekend.

