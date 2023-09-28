First Alert Weather: Tracking a small shower for Friday and sunshine this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather is on the way for Thursday with sun, clouds, and temperatures around 70 in the afternoon.

A full Harvest Moon on Thursday night will rise around sunset just before 7 p.m. Some increasing clouds on Thursday night may make the moon hard to see but hopefully enough breaks to check it out. Those clouds will bring a small shower threat for Friday morning to the region.

Clouds and light showers will clear out Friday afternoon and evening setting the stage for a great weekend. Plan on sunshine and 70s on Saturday with sunshine and upper 70s on Sunday. Great weather will continue into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Friday showers threat.