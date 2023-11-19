First Alert Weather: Tracking a storm that will bring mostly rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A pleasant start to the week with some sunshine for Monday. Then a storm will move towards Rochester on Tuesday. Precipitation may start as a little wintry mix but will quickly change to all rain for Tuesday afternoon and evening. This precipitation will end quickly later Tuesday night and timing looks good for most holiday travelers as the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see mainly drier weather for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Winter weather looks to be nonexistent as we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sunday night, look for skies to be clear at times. It will be a very cold night as the temperature falls into the upper 20s for most communities and even into the lower 20s south of Rochester. Monday there could be a few lake clouds early, but you can expect plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. The mercury will only rise into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and wet snow developing, but any mix will quickly change to all rain. The rain will likely continue through Tuesday night. The temperature will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with just a spotty rain or wet snow shower. The temperature will fall through the 40s. Thanksgiving Day looks dry with partial sunshine and a temperature in the middle 40s.

Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.