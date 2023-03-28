First Alert Weather: Tracking a strong cold front for Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a few passing clouds on Tuesday morning with some flurries that will give way to partial sunshine and temperatures into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday with a noticeable warm-up on out ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will make a run towards the low 50s with increasing southerly winds during the day.

A powerful front will approach during the evening commute and we need to watch this closely. Initially, some heavy rain and a rumble of thunder are possible around 5 p.m. Then, temperatures tumble with a strong gust of wind 40-50mph and a quick changeover to snow for an hour or so behind the front.

Snow will mainly melt at first but we may see a quick slushy accumulation around 6-7 p.m. before the moisture moves away to the east. Not anticipating any major issues but a few minor problems may develop on the roads tomorrow evening as the colder air rushes in.

Stay tuned for updates on that front and another storm threat heading into the weekend.

