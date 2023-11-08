First Alert Weather: Tracking a warm front with some showers and wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be cold and quiet weather on Wednesday morning to start your day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and dry weather through midday into the start of the afternoon with temperatures around 40.

Showers will arrive toward the evening commute around 5 p.m. We may see a few melting snowflakes or a little sleet mixed in but no impacts on travel. Behind that, front gusty winds develop out of the south 25-35mph and temperatures rise into the 50s Thursday morning.

We may briefly get near 60 in the morning before a cold front moves through and then temperatures fall back into the 40s on Thursday afternoon. Most of Thursday will be dry after some morning showers but the wind will stay gusty.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any rain and mixed precipitation later on Wednesday afternoon.