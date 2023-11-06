First Alert Weather: Tracking a warm-up Monday with showers and wind tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are increasing clouds on Monday morning with a chill in the air to start the day. A warm front will arrive toward midday with a light shower possible and warmer weather into the afternoon as temperatures get well into the 50s.

There will be a better chance for rain later in the day as numerous showers arrive around 4 to 5 p.m. and last for a couple hours. Wind gusts will also increase later in the day into Monday night between 25-35mph.

Temperatures drop back into the 40s on Tuesday and some cold weather lingers into Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain later today and the strength of the winds for Monday night.