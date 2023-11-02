First Alert Weather: Tracking a warm-up through Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are sun and clouds in the forecast on Thursday with a lake effect shower west of Rochester possible mid to late morning.

Temperatures on Thursday will bounce back a few degrees into the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night near 40. There will be mostly cloudy skies for Friday but it will turn noticeably milder with temperatures well into the 50s.

The mild weather will stay with us into the weekend with a possible shower Saturday morning but mostly dry weather expected. A couple showers possible on Sunday but overall decent weather through the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the forecast this weekend.