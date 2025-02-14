First Alert Weather: Tracking a wintry mix with Yellow Alert on Saturday night into Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Happy Valentine’s Day. Expect breezy and cold weather with mostly cloudy skies on Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. There’s no snow to worry about for your Friday night plans.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have a wintry storm heading our way. On Saturday snow will develop during the morning into the afternoon with light to moderate amounts. In the evening, there will be two to four inches of snow.

A Yellow Alert is in place for snowy weather on Saturday night and Sunday for a wintry mix on Sunday morning and then more snow and wind on Sunday afternoon. Some of the snow later Sunday could be heavy with decent accumulations.

At this time areas near Rochester and closer to the lake and west are looking at the highest accumulations with less in the Finger Lakes due to more mixing with sleet and rain.

Any small change in the track of the storm will have huge impacts on the snow totals by the end of the weekend. A shift north will bring more sleet and rain and much less snow. A shift to the south will mean more snow and higher totals.

At this time it is near impossible to know where the heaviest snow will end up so stay tuned to News10NBC for updates into the weekend.