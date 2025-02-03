First Alert Weather: Tracking an active wintry pattern the next week or two

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Expect a cloudy Monday morning with patchy fog and drizzle. Roads are mainly wet but an icy spot or two is possible with temperatures around the freezing mark to start the day.

Temperatures will climb to around 40 on Monday afternoon, so just rain showers are on the way for the evening commute. A cold front will move through Monday night and bring colder weather and a changeover to some wet snow with a slushy inch or so possible overnight.

We’re tracking much colder weather on Tuesday with a few lake effect snow showers with a coating to an inch of snow. An active pattern ahead with several storms to track into next week.

The first will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday with some snow to a mix to rain likely. Another storm threat for the weekend with snow and ice possible. Another system to keep an eye on for the middle of next week.

The storm tracks into next week will be tricky in terms of temperatures and precipitation type so stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on timing and amounts of snow and ice.