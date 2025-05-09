First Alert Weather: Tracking cool weather Friday with a wonderful weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large storm system near the east coast will be just far enough away that we have mainly dry weather in the forecast Friday. Sky cover will range from some sunshine west of Rochester to overcast near and east of the city. Northeast breeze will keep temperatures well below normal in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Well east of Rochester there is a small shower threat, but any steady rain should stay east of us out towards Syracuse. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend our pattern turns nice with lots of sunshine and temps warming Saturday afternoon well into the 60s. For Mother’s Day Sunday plan on sunny skies and temps a few degrees cooler in the 50s and low 60s. One thing to keep an eye on over the weekend will be the overnight temps. There may be a little patchy frost in some areas so any sensitive plants you have outside may need to brough in at night.

Even warmer weather on the way next week with temps well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday. A few showers or thunderstorms possible mid to late next week with the mild weather sticking around. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on any frost and then the much warmer weather on the way.