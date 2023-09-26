First Alert Weather: Tracking fine fall conditions with a warming trend this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s with a breeze out of the east.

Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be a little colder Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the 40s. It will be the same setup for Wednesday into Thursday with mild afternoon and chilly morning expected.

One thing to watch will be a little system to our south later Thursday into Friday morning. Right now it appears we see a few clouds with just a small shower threat. If that system tracks a little further north we may see a better chance at a shower to end the week.

After that, we are set for a splendid weekend with sunshine and warm weather in the 70s. Even warmer weather is in store for much of next week, with a few days making a run at 80 degrees during the first week of October. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on that slight shower threat for Friday.