First Alert Weather: Tracking improving weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving area of low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will throw some moisture in our direction to start the weekend, but the majority of the rain/snow will hold to our east. That being said, we will likely see some rain showers to start Saturday, most persistent in the Finger Lakes. The higher terrain of southeastern New York, and interior sections of New England will actually see some minor accumulating snow from this system, but we’ll be too mild for any flakes. Clouds will remain stubborn on Saturday, but we should see some limited breaks of sun by later in the afternoon.

Sunday will be the nicer of the weekend days as that low slowly moves away. This means we’ll see dry weather, along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will also rebound back into the lower 50s. Monday will be our warmest day just ahead of our next cold front. This is set to arrive Monday night. Some rain will begin to sneak in by late Monday evening, but most of the daylight hours should be dry with temperatures into the 60s.

We’re headed down from there, with temperatures falling through the 40s on Tuesday, and holding in the lower 40s with a brisk wind and a few flurries on Wednesday. We should rebound nicely for Thursday, with some sunshine making a return, and milder but wetter weather by next Friday.