First Alert Weather: Tracking light snow for Tuesday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday to start the day with a stray flurry. A cold front will arrive mid to late afternoon with snow showers and a gusty breeze.

Snow showers will transition to localized lake snows on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The main impact will be centered over Wayne County where a few inches look likely. In Rochester, we are looking at an inch or two of snow with a coating to an inch for the rest of the region.

We’re not anticipating major issues but some slick and snow covered roads are possible later Tuesday into the night. Snow showers on Wednesday morning will clear for some quiet weather during the day and night for your Valentine’s Day plans.

For Thursday, we need to watch a quick hitting system that will arrive during the afternoon with some wet snow or a mix for everyone. This may bring a couple of slushy inches and impact the evening commute.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the lake flakes tonight and updates on the snow forecast for Thursday.