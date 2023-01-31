First Alert Weather: Tracking local lake flakes for parts of the region Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A band of lake effect snow is organizing over the big lake on Tuesday and is slowly moving south.

Some lake snow has fallen over parts of Wayne County and eventually parts of Monroe County near the lake will pick up some snow. Amounts will be manageable with most areas an inch or so as the lake snow swings through.

A bit more is possible for parts of north central and northeastern Wayne County but even there 2-4″ should do it through the day. Away from the lake effect it will be cold with sun and clouds and flurries in the forecast.

With lake effect snow be aware conditions can change quickly as you are driving so be prepared for wintry weather at times near the lake this morning and stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the shifting lake bands through the day.

