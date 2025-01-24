First Alert Weather: Tracking local lake effect snow with a few inches possible Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plan on changeable wintry conditions for the Rochester region this Friday. Local lake effect snow will develop over Lake Ontario and occasionally bring some accumulations to parts of Rt. 104 and much of Wayne County into the afternoon.

Plan on a couple of very fluffy inches close to the lake with perhaps three or four inches for parts of Wayne County. South of the Thruway, there will be nothing more than a dusting with some flurries.

It will be dry and cold for your Friday night with more cold weather on the way this weekend. We’re tracking another cold front for later Saturday with some snow showers and a few more lake flakes likely on Sunday as the cold weather lingers through the weekend into next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on local lake snows through the weekend.