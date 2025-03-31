First Alert Weather: Tracking lots of temperature swings for the week ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Warm weather to start the week as we see temps around 60 until a cold front arrives midday. A few showers and a gusty wind behind that front as we drop into the 40s Monday afternoon. Much colder weather ahead for Tuesday as sunshine develops but we stay in the 30s during the afternoon. Plan on a cold and dry home opener for the Red Wings.

Wednesday starts dry but ends wet as our next storm system approaches Western New York. Much milder air will move in for Thursday with showers. Following that storm, we cool back down Friday into the weekend with dry weather to end the week but more rain likely over the weekend. More significant cold may arrive for a few days next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for all the latest on our topsy turvy spring weather.