First Alert Weather: Tracking mild air and some rain to start the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The snow from a few mornings ago is now a distant memory, but late spring and even early summer temperatures have moved in. We’ll start the weekend off on a mild note, with temperatures likely not dropping much lower than the upper 50s by early Saturday morning. Saturday morning will also likely see a few showers or even some thunderstorms passing through ahead of our cold front. These should move through quickly, with some drying back behind it. The morning won’t be a washout, but do plan on a few more showers for any Easter egg hunts. The cold front moves through by early afternoon, and we’ll see a drying trend, but also a cooling trend through the rest of the day. The wind will also be a bit gusty out of the west.

Easter Sunday looks good, though a little cooler. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s, and reach the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. We’ll enjoy dry weather and some sunshine through the day. Our next system will arrive on Monday, with another round of showers and possible thunder, along with a push of milder air into the 60s.

Tuesday will dry out, and drop back into the 50s for daytime highs. Overall, we’ll see slightly warmer than average temperatures through much of next week.