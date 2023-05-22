First Alert Weather: Tracking mild weather on Tuesday with changes coming for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mostly sunny skies for Monday with a little smoky haze in the sky from the Canadian wildfires.

The breeze off the lake will keep temperatures cooler by the shore. Fair skies are in store on Monday night with temperatures in the 40s.

Milder conditions are expected on Tuesday with temperatures well into the 70s. Most of the day will be dry but a pop-up shower is possible in the afternoon, mainly for areas south of the Thruway.

Wednesday will be a changeable weather day as a cold front move into the region during the afternoon. Out ahead of the front, temperatures will be mild in the 60s and perhaps low 70s.

Showers will arrive during the afternoon as much cooler weather moves in. Temperatures will fall into the 50s later in the day. Fair weather returns on Thursday as a nice warming trend with dry weather heads our way late week into the Memorial Day weekend.

