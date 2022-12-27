First Alert Weather: Tracking milder conditions arriving later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day to get through, with a chilly breeze and a few flurries into the night, until conditions improve.

Next couple of days we see temperatures inching up toward 40 and then 50 degrees. There’s a good chance we are in the 50s on Friday.

Mild weather will stay with us into the weekend as some rain will arrive. For your New Year plans be prepared for rain showers and temps in the 40s and 50s.

This milder weather will stick around into the first week of January. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain for your weekend plans.

