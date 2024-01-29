First Alert Weather: Tracking milder weather mid-week before the chill returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a cloudy day on Monday with a couple of snow showers bringing a coating of new snow in the morning.

Temperatures on Monday will stay in the 30s. It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday but we may get a few sunny breaks. Temperatures will inch closer to the low 40s next several days.

A cold front arrives later Thursday and Friday with some rain to snow showers and falling temperatures. Cold high pressure from Canada will move over the region during the weekend and early next week. It will bring a better chance for clear skies and sunshine but much colder weather.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the colder weather in the extended forecast.