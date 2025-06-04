First Alert Weather: Tracking more clouds and a few showers Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday featured the warmest air in Rochester since last August! High temperatures on Wednesday made it into the upper 80s. The last time we were warmer was August 27th of last year, when we hit 89°. If that kind of heat isn’t for you, you’ll like the next few days. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s, but we’ll see more clouds and a few showers or thunder from time to time. This is due to a very slow moving cold front approaching our area. This front will get hung up over us right into Saturday. So, that means we’ll be a bit unsettled, but at this point, we expect more dry time than wet time. Still, some showers and even some thunder are possible, tending to focus in the Finger Lakes.

As far as air quality and wildfire smoke are concerned, that cold front will tend to push the smoke away from us. So, some haze will still be overhead on Thursday, air quality should remain fine for the majority of people, and get even better into Friday.

The weekend may start off damp with some showers early on Saturday, but that cold front is expected to finally push south, leading to a clearing sky and drying trend for the rest of Saturday, and setting us up for a lovely Sunday. Fairport Canal Days is going on, and for the most part, the weather should cooperate.

Our next chance for more widespread showers and storms will arrive on Monday with another cold front. Once this clears, we should find ourselves in a nice quiet and dry weather pattern for much of next week.