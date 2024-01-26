First Alert Weather: Tracking more rain on Friday and tracking snow on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The heavy rain from overnight has cleared in the region but we are still dealing with some light rain and fog through Friday morning and early afternoon hours.

Many areas got a half an inch to an inch of rain. There’s some flooding, so be prepared for big puddles and some ponding on roadways Friday morning before things improve through the day.

Expect lots of clouds and mainly dry weather for Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night. Attention then turns to a developing east coast storm on Sunday that should throw some wet snow or a snow/rain mix our way to end the weekend.

If we do get snow, some areas could pick up a few inches but right now does not appear to be a big deal. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the Sunday snow threat.