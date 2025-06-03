First Alert Weather: Tracking more smoky skies and summer-like warmth Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday, but a little warmer. We’ll keep the hazy sunshine around as more wildfire smoke drifts overhead on Wednesday. Most of the smoke is elevated, meaning not much is making it to the ground. Because of this, we aren’t seeing much of an issue with air quality. Still, those who are very sensitive to pollutants in the air may notice. For the most part, it’ll just turn the sky a dull blue instead of a bright blue. Sunshine will still make it through, and our temperatures will likely push into the mid, possibly upper 80s. The smoke particles will tend to hold our temperatures back just a few degrees from what we would have been without any smoke overhead.

Our pattern begins to break down on Thursday, with the arrival of a slow moving cold front. This will bring more clouds and scattered showers to the area, starting in the west early. The best chance for a few thunderstorms will likely be south of Rochester in the Finger Lakes, though most areas are fair game for at least a few rumbles. The same deal goes for Friday, as that front lingers. Neither day will be a washout, and despite the showers, we’ll remain fairly mild, with highs in the 70s.

The weekend weather all comes down to the placement of that front. There are some indications that the front pushes far enough south to keep us mainly dry on Saturday. On the flip side, some data is keeping that front close enough that a wave of low pressure will bring a good chance of rain to our region. We’re keeping the chance for some rain in the forecast, but this is a very changeable forecast for Saturday. So, if you have outdoor plans Saturday, check back in as we continue to update the forecast. Sunday looks like it should be fair, with dry weather and a partly cloudy sky.