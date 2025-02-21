First Alert Weather: Tracking quieter weather into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The weekend is upon us, and we’re going to take a break from the accumulating snow for a few days! We may see some passing snow showers or flurries from time to time this weekend, but it won’t be anything that’ll be accumulating. So, put those shovels away for a few days. Saturday will even feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures flirting with 30 degrees, which will help to start to melt some of the ice that has been accumulating on driveways and sidewalks. A warm front lifting through late Sunday will likely bring in more widespread snow showers, but any accumulation should be minor, and we’ll be heading up in the temperature department for early next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be flirting with 40 degrees! With that, we’ll continue to melt a little bit of the snow we’ve been accumulating on the ground. Next week will be a fairly active week, with a series of fast moving clipper systems, but they will be fairly weak, and we’ll be warm enough for a rain/snow mix. We may see a more potent storm system late next week or into next weekend, which will help to draw down colder air, and give us a better chance of some accumulating snow once again. But, this is still a week away, and we’ll enjoy the break from the accumulating snow and the biting cold air while we have it!