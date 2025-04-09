First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and a few flakes Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fair but cool weather on Wednesday will give way to our next round of precipitation on Thursday. We may see some light flakes in the morning, but temperatures should climb just enough to see a changeover to mostly rain showers by midday and into the afternoon. The one exception will be the hilltops south of Rochester, including the Bristol Hills, where some wet snow will mix in. Temperatures will eventually climb into the lower to mid 40s once the showers taper a bit by evening.

Friday will start off dry, but another round of rain will be developing by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Our rain chances will continue into at least Saturday morning, before drying out a bit later in the afternoon. The rain may tend to hang on a little longer in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier on Saturday. So, while we’ll get some wet weather to start the weekend, we’ll be able to salvage some dry time during the first half of Friday, and the second half of Saturday. This will also be the case on Sunday, with dry and seasonable weather, and a little sun on Sunday.

Monday will likely be our warmest day of the next week to week and a half, with highs near or into the 60s, along with dry weather. But, we’ll be tracking our next cold front, which will bring just a few showers to the region by Monday night/early Tuesday. The return to chillier air will be more noticeable, with highs falling through the 50s on Tuesday, and holding in the 30s for much of Wednesday.