First Alert Weather: Rain and snow for Wednesday afternoon; Wintry this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Expect a cloudy Wednesday with some cold rain and wet snow arriving during the afternoon. Plan on some damp conditions with mainly wet roadways as temps will be above freezing. Over the higher hills south of Rochester some slushy accumulations are possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Mixed precipitation will taper off this evening.

After a few snow showers Thursday a wintry pattern begins to develop Friday into the weekend. A clipper system moves through Rochester later in the day Friday with an arctic front. Behind this front much colder weather moves in for the weekend with some local lake fluff in the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning. Much of the region will pick up an inch or two with a few inches likely closer to Lake Ontario.

Cold weather continues into the start of next week with quiet conditions on Monday. Christmas Eve will bring a chance for some snow showers as a warm front approaches. Temperatures will warm a little into Christmas Day with a few rain and snow showers. At this time no big storms are anticipated for the holiday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the lake snows heading into the weekend