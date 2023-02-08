First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and strong wind gusts on Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some decent weather on Wednesday with clouds clearing for a little sunshine in the afternoon, a storm will approach on Thursday morning.

Soaking rain is on the way for Thursday with wet weather expected between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. with around half an inch of rain falling.

Any concern for some ice at the start of the rain looks less and less likely so plan on just rain on Thursday. Temperatures will climb quite a bit late in the day on Thursday with a few hours in the 50s possible.

Behind the rain, a strong cold front will arrive in the evening and will kick up the winds. At this time we are not expecting any widespread issues from high winds even though parts of the region are under a high wind watch.

Having said that some local tree damage and power outages are possible, mainly west of Rochester, with gusts 40-50mph.

Colder weather returns for Friday with diminishing winds and a few flurries into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wind forecast for tomorrow night and timing of the rain.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.