First Alert Weather: Tracking rain at times on Thursday and a storm on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Thursday with some rain increasing later in the morning into the afternoon.

We’re looking at a quarter to half an inch of rain across the region on Thursday. No flooding is expected but be prepared for wet conditions as you head out and about.

Drier and cooler weather is on the way for tomorrow with temps in the low 40s Friday. Another storm system will approach to start the weekend. One thing to watch will be when the precipitation that starts on Saturday morning we say a little wintry mix before a quick change to plain rain.

It will turn windy during the weekend with gusts over 40mph likely later Saturday afternoon and some strong gusts on Sunday as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend storm threat.

