First Alert Weather: Tracking rain later into Thursday but clear for Saturday’s parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect nice weather on Thursday morning with another mild day for most of the region as clouds increase into the afternoon.

It will be quite a temperature spread across the region on Thursday from near 50 along Lake Ontario to closer to 70 in the Southern Tier. Rain looks to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. in the metro and continue for much of the evening with a few downpours and a rumble of thunder possible.

Rainfall will average a quarter to half an inch, so no flood concerns or severe storms. The Threat Tracker will remain green. It will be cooler with lots of clouds for Friday. Most of the rain will have cleared the region but some misty drizzle and some fog will be around Friday.

Expect better weather to start the weekend with dry conditions for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s. Rain returns on Sunday with colder weather and snow showers next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the rain as it arrives later today.