First Alert Weather: Tracking rain on Friday night into Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After pleasant weather on Friday morning, clouds will be on the increase with a scattered shower later in the afternoon.

Rain chances will go up in the evening as a cold front moves into the region. A few thundery downpours are possible on Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. Steady rain will clear our region by midday Saturday with a much cooler breeze in the afternoon and few showers into Saturday night.

Rain amounts will range from roughly half an inch to an inch through Saturday morning. Looking ahead to Sunday, plan on a breezy day with sun and clouds and a couple showers but mainly dry weather.

The forecast is good for the Buffalo Bills home opener at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the rain and thunder as it arrives later on Friday into Saturday.