First Alert Weather: Tracking rain on Monday with showers at times through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab that umbrella for Monday as rain will be on the increase by 9-10 a.m. and it will be with us through much if not all of the afternoon.

Many of us will pick up half an inch to an inch of rain with locally higher amounts in any heavier showers or thunderstorms later on Monday afternoon. The best chance for the heavier rain will be east of Rochester. Most of the rain will clear between 5-8 p.m. from west to east.

The skies will clear on Monday night, which will allow us to see some sunshine on Tuesday morning but clouds will build up and a few showers will develop on Tuesday afternoon. Unsettled weather is expected again on Wednesday with pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms with cool weather midweek.

Drier and warmer weather heads our way later in the week into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the developing rains this afternoon and when it will end this evening.

