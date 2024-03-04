First Alert Weather: Tracking record warmth for Monday and Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s up, up, and away with the temperatures on Monday. Readings will soar into the 60s and low 70s across most of the region with plenty of sunshine and not a lot of wind.

Expect great weather for any outdoor plans into the evening. Monday’s record is 69 set in 1974 and we are forecasting 72. The record for Tuesday is 67 from 2004 and we are looking at 69 Tuesday.

We have a very good shot at two records to start the week. Showers arrive later Tuesday afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop back into the 40s for the middle and end of the week. Unlike last weeks, wild weather that came with the front the one this week should not have and severe weather with wind and snow so it will not be as dramatic.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the records and more seasonable weather into the weekend.