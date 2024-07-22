First Alert Weather: Tracking showers and thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The atmosphere over Western New York has lots of humidity, and that moisture is fuel for any showers and thunderstorms that may develop during the next 48 hours. It should also be noted that there will also be significant periods of dry weather. As a result, the recommendation is to track the development and location of any localized showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it appears the concern will be for slow-moving downpours which could bring ponding on area roads. The News10NBC FirstAlert meteorologists will continue to monitor the forecast data and will update the threat tracker as needed.

Monday night look for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms developing. The best chance for a downpour will be south of Rochester. The low temperature will be in the middle 60s. Tuesday will bring lots of humidity again with the chance of a passing shower or thundershower. The high temperature will be in the low to middle 80s. Wednesday brings another day of partial sunshine with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Again, the high temperature is in the middle to upper 80s. Expect cooler and drier weather to arrive by Thursday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.