First Alert Weather: Tracking slushy snow on Monday with minor accumulations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies are in store for Monday with a little light rain and snow at times later into the morning and early afternoon.

A steadier period of wet snow is possible in the afternoon into the early evening hours but accumulations will be minor. Temperatures will be mainly above freezing and the late March sun will keep roads mainly just wet while a coating to an inch is possible on grassy surfaces.

An inch or two is possible in the higher hills south of Rochester. The steadier snow later on Monday will rapidly end om the evening between 7-9 p.m. Clouds and a flurry will continue into Tuesday morning with clearing skies and a chilly breeze in the air in the afternoon with temperatures near 40.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the snow later today and another storm threat heading our way towards the weekend.

