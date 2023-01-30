First Alert Weather: Tracking snow showers Monday and lake effect snow Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and cold weather ahead on Monday with snow showers on the increase.

Amounts will be under an inch. Slightly colder weather arrives Monday night into Tuesday and with that some lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Ontario.

This snow will primarily impact part of the 104 corridors, eastside and Wayne County. Amounts will not be heavy, but enough snow will fall to cause some issue for the Tuesday morning commute near the lake and east of Rochester on Wednesday.

Plan on a couple inches in those areas with local four inch amounts in Wayne County. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the placement of the snowband and any changes to the amounts on the way.

