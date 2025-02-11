First Alert Weather: Tracking snow to ice and rain Wednesday night and a weekend snow threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cold and quiet weather for Tuesday and much of Wednesday before a storm approaches in the evening with some snow. Milder air will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning and cause the snow to change to sleet and ice and then plain rain. At this time it appears the worst of the weather will be just after the commute Wednesday evening but will need to monitor that timing closely. Areas south of Rochester will see a slushy inch or so before changeover while areas closer to Lake Ontario will pick up one to three inches before precip changes to sleet and ice. After a mild start to Thursday with some rain it will turn windy and much colder in the afternoon with a few lake effect snow showers developing into Thursday night and Friday.

Looking ahead to Friday plan on some lake flakes and a cold breeze for Valentine’s Day but no major weather expected for the end of the week. Weather then turns more active over the weekend with chances for snow both Saturday and Sunday with accumulations likely. Much uncertainty this far out but we could be looking at plowable amounts if not significant amounts by the end of the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on timing for snow and ice Wednesday and the snow threat for the weekend.