First Alert Weather: Tracking some lake snow and a chilly wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A wind shift and cold front will push a band of lake effect snow from Lake Ontario onshore, and south Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Snow will pick up for a few hours, but only totaling an inch or two of new snow before the winds shift around and the band breaks up very early Wednesday morning. Wayne County may pick up an additional inch of snowfall, but generally speaking this should be a minor accumulation for the area. Roads may become a little slick and snow covered as the band moves in.

Wednesday will once again feature a chilly wind, but not quite as gusty as Tuesday. Still, there will be some areas of blowing snow , and wind chills will remain in the single digits with highs in the lower to mid 20s. We’ll see a better chance for area-wide scattered snow showers on Thursday with a fast moving, but weak system passing through. This will deliver another coating to an inch or two of snow area-wide. Friday quiets down nicely, with some limited sun and temperatures finally making their way back into the 30s. Saturday will feature our next weak system with some wet snow mixing with some rain showers as temperatures once again hold in the 30s, but the break from the cold will be very brief.

Another blast of Arctic air will arrive on Sunday, dropping temperatures into the teens through the day. This means it’ll be a cold playoff game in Orchard Park on Sunday evening, with temperatures in the mid teens and wind chills near zero. On the plus side, at this point we don’t anticipate much snow around. So, it’ll be a cold game, but not necessarily a snow game.

The bitter blast will linger into much of next week, with daytime highs in the upper single digits and lower teens most of the time, and some overnight lows dropping to or below zero.