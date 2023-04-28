First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain for later Friday and at times this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be increasing clouds on Friday morning with some rain on the way later in the day and night.

Temperatures will stay in the low 60s with a little wind developing as well. Rain should arrive over the southern areas around 4 p.m. and into Rochester by 6 p.m.

Plan on wet weather for your Friday evening and Friday night. Taking a closer look at the weekend, we have a wet start to Saturday with some rain in the morning but it looks to turn drier in the afternoon so not a complete washout.

Sunday will turn very wet in the afternoon and evening with possible heavier rain later in the day. There are still some questions as to how much rain we see Sunday morning. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of the wet weather for Sunday.

