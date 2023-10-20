First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain into the weekend and cool, breezy conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be cloudy and mild on Friday morning with a few scattered showers to start the day.

Grab the umbrella as you head out as showers will be on the increase later Friday morning into the afternoon and night. Looking ahead to the weekend it will not be a complete washout but plan on numerous showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be heading down as well into the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Wind gusts over 30 mph at times this weekend. Rain totals by Sunday will be in the half to one inch range. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the rain and wind through the weekend.