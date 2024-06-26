First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain later into Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is nice summer weather to start off Wednesday with partial sunshine through midday before clouds win out in the afternoon.

It will be warm and a little muggy in the low to mid 80s. Be prepared for some showers and even a few hours of steadier rain developing after 3 to 4 p.m. and lasting into the evening before clearing overnight.

At this time, we are not anticipating heavy rain in Rochester as stormier conditions remain well to the south. Also not temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 60s on Wednesday evening with some of that rain. Totals will be around a quarter to half an inch with heavier totals towards the Southern Tier.

Expect a clearing on Thursday with some very nice weather on Thursday and Friday. Keep an eye to the forecast for Saturday as thunderstorms may impact outdoor plans to start the weekend.

The weather looks better on Sunday and for now, the weather looks pretty good for the Fourth of July next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain as it develops later into Wednesday and Thursday.