First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain on Thursday and cold wind on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a record-smashing warmth on Wednesday, we are looking at a cooler breeze off the lake on Thursday with increasing clouds and some showers arriving later in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will range from the 30s near the lake to the 50s in the Southern Tier. A cold front arrives tonight with colder air slowly moving in during the overnight hours.

This set-up will allow a brief opportunity for a little sleet and freezing rain for a few hours after midnight. At this time it does not look like a big ice issue but with temperatures continuing to fall tomorrow and snow showers on the way Friday, some slick spots are possible for the morning commute.

The other issue will be the return to winter chill as temps fall into the lower 20s combined with gusty northwest winds we are forecasting a feel-like wind chill Friday afternoon into the single digits and teens.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the minor ice and snow threat overnight into Friday morning.

