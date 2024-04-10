First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain through the end of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are cloudy skies on Wednesday morning with a few light showers at times through midday.

The best chance for raindrops on Wednesday will be in the Finger Lakes with any precipitation in Rochester on the light side.

The weather looks nicer in the afternoon with temperatures well into the 60s. On Thursday, a warm front will arrive in the morning with rain and a few downpours.

Plan on wet conditions for the morning drive on Thursday. That will clear midday with warm weather in the 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunder will arrive overnight on Thursday into Friday morning with a gusty wind as cooler weather returns to end the week with temps falling into the 40s and 50s on Friday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing and amounts of rain headed our way the rest of the week.