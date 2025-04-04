First Alert Weather: Tracking some rain to start the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note Friday, but that is changing quickly with rain arriving by early Saturday morning. The wettest part of the weekend will be through midday on Saturday, with a few hours of steady rain. Then we’ll get a lull in the rain, a little bit of sun, and temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then more scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and evening hours with another wave of low pressure.

Most areas will see about a half inch of rain on Saturday. Rain will slowly taper Saturday night, ending by Sunday morning. This means we’ll see dry weather on Sunday, but it’ll be a little breezy at times and a bit cooler. But we’ll see some sunshine in the mix. So, Saturday will be warmer but wetter, and Sunday will be dry, but cooler.

We still have a little bit of winter in the forecast for the first half of next week, including some minor accumulation on Tuesday, and some lake flakes on Wednesday. Temperatures likely won’t make it out of the 30s on those days, but we should get some moderation by the end of the week.