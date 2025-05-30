First Alert Weather: Tracking some showers and cooler air to kick off the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As luck would have it, our fair weather will be replaced by some showers and a cooler breeze to start the weekend. A cold front arriving Friday night will bring some showers to the area into early Saturday morning. The good news is the wet weather shouldn’t last long, exiting our region by mid-morning on Saturday. The not so great news for many of you will be the return of a cooler breeze. Temperatures will fall back into the lower to mid 50s for much of Saturday with a breeze out of the northwest. Sunday should see some improvement, with a little more sun, and temperatures flirting with 60. Still, it’ll be quite a bit cooler than average this weekend.

Then a big pattern change begins to take shape by early next week. Temperatures will rebound nicely by Monday, with highs back to near 70, then near 80 on Tuesday, and likely into the 80s on Wednesday. Meanwhile, we will enjoy a good deal of sunshine and dry weather. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday or Friday of next week, with a few showers or rumbles of thunder, but our temperatures should remain near, or above average right into next weekend.