First Alert Weather: Tracking some snow for your Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Quiet weather throughout Thursday will give way to some wintry conditions on Friday.

The weather on Friday will start dry but plan on some snow arriving around 3 p.m. in Rochester. Steady snow will continue for several hours into the night before tapering off around midnight to lighter snow showers.

This will be a quick shot of light to moderate snow with enough to cause some minor issues but no major storm is expected. The latest data suggests that metro Rochester will pick up about 2-3″ of snow with a bit more south of the Thruway.

Most areas south will see 3-4″ with the higher hills possibly getting closer to 6″ of snow. Some light additional snow showers will stick around into the day on Saturday with minor accumulations. It will be breezy and cold for the parade in Rochester Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of snow ahead for Friday.

