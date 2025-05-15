First Alert Weather: Tracking some storms by Friday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A line of thunderstorms will likely produce severe weather in the Midwest Thursday night, and while those storms will be headed in our direction, we do not anticipate severe weather locally. This is because the storms will weaken enough by the time they make it into the Rochester region by very early Friday morning. Still, we’ll start the day with some showers, downpours and perhaps some thunder. This will move east very quickly, leaving us with mainly dry weather, some sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the day. So, if you have plans to go to the Lilac Festival, Friday is looking pretty good!

Our weather will begin to go downhill this weekend, with another round of showers and some storms on Saturday as a cold front approaches. We may see a gusty storm on Saturday, but at this point our severe threat is low. We’ll monitor as new data comes in and make any changes if necessary. But, plan on some wet and perhaps stormy weather at times on Saturday.

Sunday begins to turn much cooler, with highs backing down into the lower 60s and upper 50s, and we’ll likely stay in that range for much of next week. This is due to an upper level low meandering over the Great Lakes once again. This will keep us cooler than average, with off and on showers and some rounds of rain. There are some indications that this pattern may stick around into Memorial Day weekend. That is more than a week away at this point, so that gloomy forecast may change (fingers crossed!).